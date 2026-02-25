Hope that PM Modi mentions genocide of thousands in Gaza during his Israel visit: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would raise the issue of the "genocide of thousands of innocent men, women, and children" in Gaza during his upcoming visit to Israel and demand justice for them.

Taking to social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, “I hope that the Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them."

She further said, “India has stood for what is right throughout our history as an independent nation, we must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world."

Meanwhile, as PM Modi departed for his two-day visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is looking forward to his engagements with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed at further strengthening cooperation across various domains and exchanging views on regional and global issues.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Israel on Wednesday and Thursday. During this visit, both nations will establish new goals for their Strategic Partnership and further their shared vision for an innovative and prosperous future.

This will be PM Modi's second trip to Israel after his 2017 visit, which opened new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water management.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties."

He said that he will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest with the Israeli PM. During the visit, PM Modi will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and discuss the bilateral issues.

"I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he eagerly looks forward to interacting with the members of the Indian diaspora, "who have long been nurturing the India-Israel special friendship".

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Prime Minister's two-day visit to Israel beginning will reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries.

"This visit will reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries and will present an opportunity to review the common challenges as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies," the MEA statement added.

