Had warned of striking India from Red Fort to Kashmir: Pak politician admits Islamabad's direct role in Delhi blast

Islamabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Openly endorsing terrorism on camera, a top Pakistani politician has admitted his country's direct role in the car bomb explosion outside Delhi's Red Fort on November 10.

A recent video of Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, who was ousted as the 'Prime Minister' of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) on Monday following no-confidence motion, went viral on social media on Wednesday in which he is seen boasting about Islamabad's hand in the Delhi Red Fort bombing.

Haq, who has backed Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir for years, glorifies Delhi terror attack while addressing the Legislative Assembly.

"I had warned that if Balochistan kept bleeding, we would strike India from the Red Fort to Kashmir's forests and we did... They still can't count the bodies," Haq says shamelessly during his speech.

Investigations into the Delhi blasts are ongoing and it has been ascertained that it was the Jaish-e-Mohammad module that had executed the attack which has claimed more than 13 human lives till now.

Analysts reckon that the blast probe clearly shows that Pakistan is trying to shift the focus out of Jammu and Kashmir for some time and target the hinterland, calling for a major shift in security planning and more coordination between the multiple agencies that work on cases related to terror.

At the same time, several Pakistan-based social media accounts continue to spread fake news online with an intention of radicalising the Indian youth.

With Pakistan becoming a harbinger of militancy and terror in the region, its notorious Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) has been looking to carry out a massive recruitment drive across India and set up similar modules.

The 2008 Mumbai massacre was planned by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), exposing the extent of Pakistan’s strategy, with subsequent testimonies indicating that the handlers were in Pakistan and belonged to the ISI.

Founded by Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Muhammad terror outfit is responsible for some of the bloodiest attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing.

--IANS

/as