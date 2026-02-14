Global inaction enables Pakistan's proxy warfare against neighbours: Report

Islamabad, Feb 14 (IANS) India must continue exposing Rawalpindi’s nexus with terrorist groups and its tendency to pursue proxy war against neighbouring countries as Pakistan has long evaded accountability due to global apathy.

At the same time, India also needs to bolster its counter-terrorism apparatus to effectively confront the menace of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism single-handedly and, in addition to military retribution, adopt “non-kinetic measures that impose a prohibitive cost on Islamabad”, a report said on Saturday.

Writing for Eurasia Review, former army officer Nilesh Kunwar said, “While its designation may sound impressive, the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee is unfortunately just a ‘paper tiger’ that bases its reports on feedback from member states without investigating the same or giving any directions.

"Its recently released 37th report has linked Pakistan-based proscribed terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad [JeM] to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack, the November 9, 2025, Red Fort suicide car bombing, as well as its formal announcement of a women-only wing named Jamaat-ul-Muminat created for waging global jihad. However, by qualifying that these incidents/developments were what 'a member State [implying India] had noted', the UN report has characteristically not endorsed its own observations on the same,” he added.

The report noted that although the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team lacks "teeth" and doesn’t act as an effective deterrent, its report offers diplomatic leverage.

“In the instant case, India definitely has an advantage since, unlike Islamabad’s palpably false claim of JeM being ‘defunct,’ is a feeble defence - New Delhi’s assertions on JeM’s activities are corroborated by irrefutable hard evidence,” it stressed.

According to the report, the Indian aerial strike on the terror group JeM headquarters at Pakistan’s Bahawalpur on May 7 last year, during Operation Sindoor, which led to its destruction, triggered widespread protests among several senior JeM leaders.

“Isn’t this, along with the JeM chief’s own admission that he had lost 10 family members in this attack, ample proof that despite being a UN proscribed terrorist group, JeM is not only alive and kicking but continues to flourish in Pakistan even today?” the report questioned.

“In November last year, the discovery of a ‘white collar’ terror module operating from Al Falah University in Faridabad near India’s capital comprising mostly doctors has provided indisputable evidence of JeM’s continuing efforts to orchestrate terrorist activities in India, and the suicide car bomb blast near New Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10 last year by a member of this module is proof of JeM’s sinister designs,” Kunwar stated.

