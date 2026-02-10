Global Hindu alliance urges action on Bangladesh abuses

Washington, Feb 10 (IANS) A global alliance of Hindu and multi-faith groups called for urgent international action to protect Hindus in Bangladesh. The groups cited what they said was a sustained pattern of violence, intimidation, and forced displacement.

Read More

The appeal was coordinated by the Hindus Advancing Human Rights Initiative, or HAHRI. It is an initiative of HinduPACT. The group said more than 125 organizations and individuals from 15 countries have signed the letter.

The letter urges governments and international bodies to intervene.

“The Hindus of Bangladesh are the indigenous peoples of the country entitled to have their life and culture protected from discrimination under the UN Convention on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, 2007,” said Rahul Sur, Executive Director of HAHRI. “What we are seeing is the exact opposite. It is not episodic violence or isolated lawlessness. It is a sustained human rights crisis rooted in impunity.”

The letter documents killings and mob violence. It cites attacks on temples and homes. It also points to the use of blasphemy allegations to target Hindus.

It highlights the public killing of Dipu Chandra Das on December 18, 2025. He was accused of blasphemy. Video of the killing spread widely online. The incident drew global attention.

According to the submission, Bangladesh recorded 2,673 attacks on minorities between August 2024 and November 30, 2025. The attacks followed the overthrow of the previous government. The alliance said fear has spread across Hindu communities.

The letter also cites reports by international bodies. These include the US Commission on International Religious Freedom. The reports note rising intimidation and violence against Hindus in 2025.

Ajay Shah, Founder and Executive Chair of HinduPACT, said the demographic shift shows a deeper problem. “The numbers alone tell a devastating story,” Shah said. “A democracy cannot selectively protect rights. When a minority shrinks at this scale under persistent violence and intimidation, it is a failure of the state and of the global system meant to prevent such outcomes.”

The alliance said Hindus made up about 22 per cent of Bangladesh’s population in 1951. That figure is now under 7 per cent. It said about 230,000 Hindus leave the country each year.

The group described the trend as ethnic and religious cleansing. It said the migration is not voluntary.

The letter calls on the United States to act. It asks Washington to send a fact-finding team. It urges trade penalties. It calls for refugee protection for persecuted Hindus. It also asks for a review of Bangladesh’s role in UN peacekeeping missions.

The appeal urges the European Union to impose punitive tariffs. It also calls for an EU investigative mission.

The groups want United Nations bodies to condemn the abuses. They ask for an independent inquiry into the violations.

HAHRI said rallies were held in more than 25 US cities. The group also launched a petition to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. It said thousands of people worldwide have signed it.

“Petitions, rallies, and formal submissions together demonstrate that this concern is not limited to policy circles,” Sur said. “Ordinary citizens across faiths are demanding that universal human rights standards be applied consistently.”

The rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh have drawn international attention in the past. The issue has appeared in UN reports and US congressional discussions. India and the United States have also raised minority rights in regional and multilateral forums.

--IANS

lkj/rs