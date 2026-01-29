Global engagement emboldens Pak military to intensify repression: Report

Islamabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Pakistan's military establishment has been emboldened by US and Arab engagement, enabling it to escalate repression against ethnic groups such as Baloch and Pashtun as well as Hindu minorities across the country. The resurgence of the Pakistani military on the global stage has given it confidence to stifle the autonomy of the country's democratic institutions and rule civilians with an iron fist, a report said on Thursday.

“Recent engagement by President Trump and key Arab leaders has reshaped Pakistan’s strategic environment, easing the economic and geopolitical isolation that had constrained its military establishment. Their outreach has expanded Pakistan’s diplomatic space, opened new financial channels, and strengthened security cooperation with many countries of significance, collectively giving the military renewed leverage at home and abroad,” a report in 'International Centre for Peace Studies 'detailed.

“History reveals that when US governments look at militaries in other countries as beneficial allies, their leaders often overlook crimes by these militaries against their own citizens,” it added.

According to the report, the Pakistani military has persecuted innocent civilians across Balochistan for decades with impunity under the guise of upholding law and order and protecting national interests.

“Many of these Baloch are peacefully protesting Pakistan's cruel occupation and demanding freedom. Prominent female activists such as Mahrang Baloch, Bebarg Zehri, Beebow Baloch, and Gulzadi Baloch, who were detained for opposing state-led enforced disappearances, are in jail,” it mentioned

The report highlighted that under Pakistani military policy, the Baloch human rights activists are denied judicial remedies for "unconstitutional offences" and are subjected to a complete media blackout.

“Mahrang Baloch remains in custody at the Hudda District Prison in Quetta, although she was acquitted in December 2025 by a Karachi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in a sedition case. She has not been released due to other pending cases and repeated extensions of her detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and the Anti-Terrorism Act,” it noted.

Stressing that the situation in Pashtun areas along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border is no different, the report cited a 2025 UN finding, stating that the Pakistani government has banned the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), a Pashtun representative political movement that won elections and sent MPs to Pakistan's parliament.

Citing the US State Department's 2024 report, it also revealed that Hindus and Christians across Pakistan face religious persecution and forcible conversion. The report recorded 112 attacks on Hindus in 2024, alongside 475 blasphemy cases filed mainly targetting Hindus and Christians. Those accused continue to endure unimaginable brutal torture in jails, with many sentenced to death and awaiting execution.

Highlighting the degrading situation in Pakistan, the report further said, “While the Jihadi industry helped a few military generals and brigadiers enrich themselves, it also disrupted trade and business, resulting in widespread poverty and disorder. President Trump's help to Pakistan's military will only exacerbate this vicious cycle of agony and doom.”

