German national charged after cocaine found in luggage at Australian airport

Sydney, Aug 21 (IANS) Australian authorities have charged a German national with a drug smuggling offence after cocaine was allegedly found in his luggage on arrival in the country.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) said in a joint statement on Thursday that the 77-year-old man was stopped for a baggage examination after he arrived at Perth Airport in Western Australia on an international flight on August 8.

During a search of two mini briefcases that the man was carrying in his backpack, ABF officers allegedly found packages containing four kilograms of a white substance. Subsequent testing of the substance returned a positive result for cocaine, reports Xinhua news agency.

The case was handed over to AFP officers, who seized the drugs and arrested the man before charging him with one count of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

AFP Superintendent Peter Hatch said that the cocaine could have supplied 20,000 individual street-level deals worth an estimated 1.3 million Australian dollars (836,166.4 US dollars).

Earlier on July 27, police charged a French national over an alleged attempt to import more than 20 kg of methamphetamine in his luggage.

The ABF and AFP said that the 20-year-old French citizen was stopped by officers on arrival at Sydney Airport on a flight from Amsterdam on July 20.

A subsequent search of his luggage by the ABF allegedly found vacuum-sealed bags containing 22 kg of a clear crystalline substance. Testing identified the substance as methamphetamine, and the man was arrested by the AFP.

He was charged with one count of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug and one count of possessing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug. Each offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

According to authorities, the seized drugs have an estimated street value exceeding 20 million Australian dollars (13.1 million US dollars) and could have supplied 220,000 individual deals.

"This is not a victimless crime. The drugs these individuals carry fuel violence, addiction and organised crime in our communities. Every kilogram seized is a blow to the networks that profit from harm and a reminder that Australia is not an easy target," AFP Detective Superintendent Morgen Blunden said in a statement.

The 20-year-old made an initial appearance at a Sydney court on July 21, where he was denied bail. He will return to court on September 16.

--IANS

int/sd/