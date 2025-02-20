Taiwan Bans Academic Ties with Two Chinese Universities Over Political Concerns

Taipei: Taiwan has barred two Chinese universities from participating in academic exchange programs, citing their direct ties to Beijing's United Front Work Department. Minister of Education Cheng Ying-yao disclosed the decision in an exclusive interview with the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times' sister paper) reported.

The two institutions, Huaqiao University--located in Xiamen and Quanzhou--and Jinan University in Guangzhou, collectively enroll more than 2,000 Taiwanese students. Cheng, referencing national security reports, stated that these universities operate under China's political warfare branch.

Their connection to the United Front Work Department, known for its influence operations and recruitment efforts, has raised concerns about their role in shaping the political views of Taiwanese students.

A nationwide restriction will prohibit Taiwanese institutions from collaborating with or facilitating programs involving these universities. Cheng stated that the policy would be formally announced at an upcoming meeting with college and university deans. The ban applies to all levels of education, including public and private high schools, colleges, universities, and vocational institutions, as part of broader efforts to counter Beijing's influence in Taiwan's education system.

Educational institutions that violate the order will lose government subsidies, Cheng warned, particularly targeting private schools not directly overseen by the Ministry of Education. He stressed that preventing external political manipulation is a responsibility of all education providers, reported Taipei Times.

While Taiwanese citizens have a constitutional right to pursue education, Cheng argued that these universities function as political tools rather than purely academic institutions. Taiwanese schools are already prohibited from working with Chinese universities linked to the Chinese Ministry of National Defense.

Although the Ministry of Education's jurisdiction is limited to institutional policies and does not extend to individuals, Taiwanese students remain free to study at any university, including those in China. However, a source reported that both Huaqiao and Jinan universities continue to aggressively recruit Taiwanese high school graduates, especially following Taiwan's national college entrance exams.

Concerns over China's academic influence are not new. In July last year, education officials advised against participation in Chinese academic events after the Mainland Affairs Council raised its travel advisory for China to "orange."

A source familiar with Huaqiao University described its admission criteria for Taiwanese students as "extremely low" and noted that its graduate programs reserve spots specifically for them.

Taiwanese rapper Chen Po-yuan, who attended Huaqiao University, shared his experience, stating that professors there taught "Xi Jinping Thought" and criticised the US, Taipei Times reported.

"When I applied through a special program [to enroll], Huaqiao University would take any Taiwanese applicant, even if they had not graduated from high school," said Chen, known by his stage name Mannam PYC. (ANI)