PM Modi in US: Set for Bilateral Talks with Trump, Meetings with Elon Musk, NSA Waltz

Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral meetings with US President Donald Trump and other prominent American personalities during his two-day visit to the United States.

After a bilateral meeting with President Trump at the White House , both leaders will deliver a joint press statement followed by a dinner hosted by the US leader tonight.

The Prime Minister's schedule includes meetings with the US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Indian origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Earlier this January, Waltz, who has served as the Republican chair of the US-India caucus, highlighted India's significance in the US's strategic interests.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had met with Waltz in December last year when the two leaders held a discussion on bilateral partnership and current global issues, and Jaishankar said that he is looking forward to working with Waltz.

Tech billionaire Musk, who has been appointed as special US government employee and heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DODGE) will call on PM Modi and the Indian government expects to include Starlink's plans to start satellite broadband services in India, Reuters reported citing two sources, who did not want to be named as the plans are private.

Earlier in December, Musk announced Starlink satellite internet was inactive in India after authorities seized two of the company's devices, one in an armed conflict zone and another in a drug smuggling bust, according to Reuters report.

It was not clear whether Tesla's entry into India would come up for discussion between PM Modi and Musk, Reuters reported, citing sources. However, increased sourcing of electric vehicle components from India is likely to be discussed during the meeting.

PM Modi is also set to hold meeting with the Indian-origin entrepreneur and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy had earlier been in the race for the White House but eventually pulled out. The Indian-origin entreprenuer who gained attention for his outspoken debate performances, had ended his presidential bid and threw his support behind Donald Trump whom he had earlier dubbed the "best president of 21st century".

PM Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport. This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.

Upon arrival in the US, PM Modi said that he looked forward to meeting with US President Donald Trump and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

"Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet," PM Modi posted on X.

In his departure statement, ahead of his US visit PM Modi noted that the visit will be an opportunity to build on the successes of collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen the partnership between the two nations.

PM Modi said, "Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."

"This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," he said. (ANI)