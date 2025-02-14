Modi, Trump Discuss Boosting India-US Ties in Trade, Defence, Energy

Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday (local time) to discuss strengthening the India-US bilateral partnership across various sectors.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @realDonaldTrump held productive discussions in Washington DC. They deliberated on ways to strengthen the India-US partnership across various sectors."

US President Donald Trump also shared pictures from his meeting with PM Modi. While sharing the pictures on X, Trump stated, "President Donald J. Trump and Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi."

During the meeting, PM Modi and Trump discussed various issues, including trade, defence, technology, energy, security, and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

"Making greater strides in the India-US special relationship! PM @narendramodi met with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump of USA at the White House today in Washington D.C. The leaders held extensive talks on a wide range of subjects, including trade & technology, defence & security, energy and people-to-people ties. Both sides also exchanged views on regional & international developments of mutual interest," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

During the meeting, Trump said that PM Modi had been his "great friend" for a long time and stressed that it is a "great honour" to have him at the White House. He said that he and PM Modi share a "wonderful relationship" and they kept the ties during the four-year period.

US President said, "It's a great honour to have PM Modi of India. He is a great friend of mine for a long time. We have had a wonderful relationship, and we kept the relationship during our 4 year period...We have just started up again. We have, I think, some very big things to talk about. Number 1 is, they are going to be purchasing a lot of our oil and gas."

"We have more oil and gas than any other country in the world by far. They need it, and we have it. We are going to talk about trade. We are going to talk about many things. But, it's really an honour to see you, you have been my friend for a long time. Congratulations on having done a great job," he added.

Earlier, Donald Trump welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the West Wing lobby of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday (local time). The two leaders shared a warm hug as they greeted each other. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino shared a picture of PM Modi and President Trump on X.

While sharing the picture on X, Dan Scavino stated, "Behind Scenes in the West Wing lobby -- @POTUS Trump welcomes Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India to the @WhiteHouse."

The Indian delegation, including External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, arrived at the White House soon after PM Modi's arrival.

Ahead of his meeting with Trump at the White House, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the US at the invitation of Trump. This is PM Modi's first visit to the US after the swearing-in ceremony of Trump on January 20. (ANI)