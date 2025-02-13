Modi Meets Elon Musk in Washington, Discusses Starlink, Tesla Tariffs

Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Blair House in Washington DC, on Thursday. Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was accompanied by three of his children. He also presented the Prime Minister with a special gift, before their discussion. Musk is likely to have mentioned Starlink's plans for India during the meeting. Starlink's licence application is being reviewed and pending with the Department of Telecommunications. However, the Indian government has favoured Musk's proposal of spectrum allocation through administrative means rather than auctioning.

Indian operators have opposed the administrative allocation of spectrum, saying it will be against the '"level playing field" as they have acquired spectrum through bidding at a much higher cost. On security concerns of the Indian government, it is believed that Elon Musk's company Starlink has assured that data will be stored locally. Musk may also also spoken about prospects of collaboration between Space X and ISRO. Earlier in December, Musk announced that Starlink's satellite internet was inactive in India after authorities seized two of the company's devices, one in an armed conflict zone and another in a drug smuggling zone.

Musk has also been lobbying to reduce tariffs on Tesla's electric vehicles. Musk had agreed to export low-cost EV models of Tesla to India provided India reduces tariffs.

Before his meeting with Musk, PM Modi met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz at the Blair House. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump at the White House later in the day. He will also meet Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at the Blair House. This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.PM Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit on Wednesday.

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport. Upon arrival in the US, PM Modi said that he looked forward to meeting with the US President and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. In his departure statement, ahead of his US visit PM Modi noted that the visit will be an opportunity to build on the successes of collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen the partnership between the two nations. (ANI)