Israel Halts Gaza Supplies as Hamas Rejects Hostage Negotiation Deal

Tel Aviv: Israel's Prime Minister's Office has announced that all goods and supplies entering the Gaza Strip will be halted effective immediately. This decision comes after what the Israeli government describes as Hamas's refusal to accept the Witkoff framework for continuing negotiations, a proposal that Israel had agreed to.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has declared that Israel will not permit a ceasefire without the release of Israeli hostages. The statement warned that if Hamas continued to refuse the terms, "there will be additional consequence. (ANI/TPS)