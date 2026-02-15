Gaza health authorities say restricted Rafah crossing threatens patients

Gaza, Feb 15 (IANS) Gaza health authorities said on Sunday that the Rafah Crossing with Egypt is operating under strict limits that endanger thousands of patients needing medical treatment abroad.

In a statement, officials said the partial reopening of the crossing on February 2 allows only a small number of travellers, "far short of the minimum humanitarian obligations owed to the sick and wounded."

The authorities said more than 20,000 patients, including critical cases of cancer, heart disease, kidney failure, and severe injuries, are awaiting treatment abroad, Xinhua news agency reported.

They cited "harsh and painful testimonies" from patients who have faced delays and restrictions, worsening both their physical and psychological suffering.

Health officials called for the permanent, unrestricted opening of the crossing, immediate evacuation of critically-ill patients, and an increase in traveller quotas to meet urgent medical needs.

They urged international and humanitarian organisations to intervene, describing access to treatment as a fundamental human right protected by international law.

"Patients' lives are not mere statistics," the statement said, warning that continued restrictions could lead to further loss of life.

The limited crossing began February 2 under a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

In the past two weeks, about 320 patients and escorts exited Gaza and around 320 entered, according to Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

COGAT said travel through Rafah depends on approved passenger lists from Egyptian authorities and the World Health Organisation, as well as the crossing's capacity.

"Israel will continue working closely with its partners to facilitate the entry and exit of Gazans," it added.

The crossing has been nearly closed since May 2024, when Israeli forces took control, isolating Gaza further and worsening the humanitarian crisis.

Rafah remains the main land route for Gazans travelling abroad for medical treatment, study, and work.

Palestinian authorities estimate that nearly 22,000 wounded and sick individuals urgently need to leave the Gaza Strip for treatment amid the near-total collapse of the healthcare system.

Around 80,000 Palestinians have registered to return to Gaza, awaiting full access to the crossing.

Rafah remains the only land exit to Gaza that does not pass through Israeli-controlled territory.

It has remained closed since Israeli occupation took control in May 2024, before partially reopening on February 1, 2026, as part of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

The international community continues to call for its full opening to save more than two million Palestinians living under unprecedented humanitarian conditions.

