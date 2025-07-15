French envoy hopes for 'free and fair' elections in Bangladesh

Dhaka, July 15 (IANS) France's Ambassador to Bangladesh, Marie Masdupuy, has expressed hope that the upcoming national elections in the South Asian country will entail the participation of the citizens and the support for wide-ranging political parties, including the small ones and independents.

"Democracy is also about liberty, equality, fraternity and inclusivity. Freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, press freedom are also cornerstones on that tortuous path, and they must go along with fair justice, of course," said Masdupuy while addressing a reception hosted by the French Embassy in Dhaka to mark France's National Day,

Earlier this month, Yunus, during his conversation with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, sought Washington's support for the country's democratic transition and reaffirmed that elections would be held "in the early part of next year".

Last month, the European Union's Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller, had also voiced hope that Bangladesh would soon witness the restoration of democratic order through a free, fair, and credible national election.

Several international organisations too have repeatedly called for the restoration of democratic order in Bangladesh and holding inclusive and fair elections in the country.

Recently, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed grave concern over recent legislative amendments made under the Muhammad Yunus's interim government in Bangladesh that allowed the ban of political parties, organisations, and their related activities.

Addressing the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the UN human rights chief urged the interim government to make meaningful advances on reforms to create the environment for free and inclusive elections.

"I am concerned about recent changes to legislation to allow the banning of political parties and organisations and all related activities. This unduly restricts the freedoms of association, expression, and assembly. I urge meaningful advances on reforms to create the environment for free and inclusive elections," said Turk.

Previously, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) presented a fact-finding report on Bangladesh that included suggestions in certain specific domains, such as accountability and justice, police and security, civic space, political system, and economic governance.

According to the report, the UN noted that prohibiting political parties would hinder a genuine transition to multiparty democracy and would essentially disenfranchise a significant portion of the Bangladeshi electorate.

Human Rights Watch, a US-based advocacy group, also severely criticised the Yunus regime for attempting to suppress the rights of supporters of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League party.

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres too had called for holding inclusive elections in Bangladesh, urging the interim government under Yunus "to continue to make every effort" to be inclusive, taking into account the voices of women and youth as well as those of minority and indigenous communities.

--IANS

int/scor/as