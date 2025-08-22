Freedom of speech remains 'dangerous illusion' in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: Report

Islamabad, Aug 22 (IANS) Pakistan's global rhetoric on free speech appears empty as its hypocrisy is exposed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where the word “free” is nothing more than a cruel irony, a report has cited.

“The plight of young blogger and poet Asma Batool offers a stark example. Her ‘crime’ was penning a poem highlighting the harassment and sexual violence women endure in society. Rather than sparking debate, her verses provoked outrage from local clerics, who branded them ‘blasphemous’, a report in the UK-based media outlet Milli Chronicle detailed.

“Within days, Batool was arrested under draconian laws, while a frenzied mob attacked her home for allegedly ‘insulting Allah’. Instead of protecting her right to expression, authorities capitulated to hardliners—turning a poet’s pen into grounds for imprisonment,” it added.

According to the report, the silencing of dissent in PoK is part of a wider pattern. It stated that in Neelum Valley, journalist Hayat Awan, along with activists Wasi Khawaja and Azhar Mughal, were detained for voicing concerns over a military-run arms training program for female students. Their criticism, shared in a handful of social media posts, was branded intolerable.

“The message from authorities was unmistakable: questioning the military or its activities remains off-limits. Even as local press clubs staged protests demanding their release, the detained voices remained behind bars, underscoring the futility of challenging Pakistan’s entrenched power structures,” the report highlighted.

It emphasised that Pakistan’s worsening freedom of press has not gone unnoticed, as in 2025, the country’s ranking plummeted to 158 out of 180 countries, the lowest position ever. International watchdogs, the report stated, have pointed to an atmosphere of fear, intimidation, and arbitrary arrests that have left journalists exposed to pressure from both state and non-state actors.

Despite its dismal record, the report stated Pakistan continues to project itself as a guardian of free expression abroad, with officials condemning censorship in other countries and portraying themselves as defenders of civil liberties on global platforms. However, for those living under Pakistan’s direct control, particularly in PoK, it stated that freedom of speech remains a dangerous illusion.

“The contradiction is stark: poets jailed for poems, journalists arrested for social media posts, and activists punished for questioning militarization. Pakistan’s actions in PoK reveal a deeper reality—its proclaimed values crumble when tested at home,” the report noted.

--IANS

