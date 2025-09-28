Four people killed in Russia's strikes on Ukraine: Zelensky

Kyiv, Sep 28 (IANS) Hitting out at Russia for the new wave of attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that four people, including a child, were killed and 40 others injured in Moscow's latest strikes, adding that the main targets of Russian strikes were Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions.

Sharing a statement on X, Zelensky noted that Russia's attack comes amid 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He demanded toughest pressure from the world on Russia and accused the Kremlin of benefiting from continuing the war in Ukraine.

"A massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted for more than 12 hours. Savage strikes, a deliberate, targeted terror against ordinary cities -- nearly 500 attack drones and more than 40 missiles, including Kinzhal missiles. This morning, Russian-Iranian 'shaheds' are again in our skies. The main targets of the enemy strikes were Kyiv and the Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions. In the capital, the building of the Cardiology Institute was damaged. As of now, four people have been reported killed in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl. My condolences to all the families and loved ones. Across Ukraine, at least 40 people are known to have been injured, including children," Zelensky posted on X.

"A bread-production facility, a tire manufacturing plant, private homes and apartment buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged by the strikes. All necessary services are deployed on the ground. This vile attack came virtually as the close of UN General Assembly week, and this is exactly how Russia declares its true position. Moscow wants to keep fighting and killing, and it deserves the toughest pressure from the world. The Kremlin benefits from continuing this war and terror as long as it earns revenue from energy and operates a shadow fleet. We will continue to strike back to deprive Russia of those revenue streams and to compel it toward diplomacy. Everyone who wants peace must back President Trump’s efforts and halt any Russian imports. The time for decisive action is long overdue, and we count on a strong response from the US, Europe, the G7, and the G20," he added.

On September 21, Zelensky called for sufficient counteraction against Russia, imposing sanctions and providing long-range strike capabilities to Kyiv.

In a statement shared on X, he said that Russia carried out more than 1,500 strike drones, 1,280 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine during this week.

He noted that thousands of foreign components were found in this weaponry, more than 132,000 items from many nations: Europe, the US, China, Japan and several other nations.

He warned that Russia will become a threat to countries of Europe and the Indo-Pacific if Moscow is not stopped.

In a statement shared on X Zelensky said, "Russia must feel the consequences of what it is doing. Sufficient counteraction is needed to force them to seek peace. That can be achieved with adequate strength of our army, our long-range strike capabilities, and strong sanctions and pressure against Russia. Right now, we are defending ourselves from Russian attacks almost every day. This week alone, there were more than 1,500 strike drones, over 1,280 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles of various types. Thousands of foreign components have been found in this weaponry -- more than 132,000 items -- from many countries: Europe, the US, China, Japan, and dozens of others."

"All these technologies help Russia create weapons on a large scale. All for the sake of terror against our people. If Russia is not stopped, this will surely become a threat to the countries of Europe and the Indo-Pacific. Strong sanctions are an instrument that will help stop this. We must cut off all possible supply routes and means of evading sanctions, and exert pressure on the countries and individual companies that aid them. Our partners have this power -- the power that must protect life. We count on the 19th EU sanctions package to be truly painful, and on the US to join the Europeans. I thank all those who are already helping," he added.

