Four killed, 14 injured in airstrikes in Afghanistan's Kabul: UN

Kabul, March 13 (IANS) At least four people were killed and 14 others injured in airstrikes in Pul-e-Charkhi area in Afghanistan's Kabul last night, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed on Friday. The UNAMA also called for an immediate cessation in hostilities to stop further loss of civilian life.

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Since February 26, at least 75 people have been killed and 193 others injured in Afghanistan due to ongoing armed clashes with Pakistan, according to UNAMA.

"UNAMA documented at least four civilian deaths and 14 injured, including women and children, as a result of airstrikes in Pul-e-Charkhi area in Kabul Afghanistan last night. We continue to call for an immediate cessation in hostilities to prevent further loss of civilian life," UNAMA posted on X.

"Civilians, mostly women and children, continue to pay the price for the latest escalation in cross-border violence. Since 26 February, UNAMA has recorded at least 75 civilians killed and 193 injured in Afghanistan as a result of ongoing armed clashes," it added.

Earlier on Friday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistan carried out fresh military strikes across multiple Afghan provinces, including Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, and Paktika, resulting in civilian casualties, including women and children.

The attacks have heightened tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, with the Taliban condemning the strikes as violations of Afghan sovereignty.

“Continuing the pattern of previous aggressions and crimes, the Pakistani military regime has once again bombed Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, Paktika, and some other areas. In some places, it targeted civilians' homes, leading to the death of women and children, and in other places, it targeted empty deserts and uninhabited areas,” Mujahid posted on X.

Condemning the attacks by Pakistani forces, he further said, “This unjust assault in the last ten days of the blessed month of Ramadan and on the threshold of Eid al-Fitr clearly indicates that they adhere to no human principles or moral values whatsoever. The Islamic Emirate condemns this crime and this flagrant assault in the strongest terms, and God willing, this injustice will not go unanswered.”

Mujahid accused the Pakistani military aircraft of setting ablaze the fuel storage of Kam Air, a private airline company, near Kandahar International Airport in Afghanistan.

“This company supplies fuel to civilian airlines and United Nations aircraft. This comes at a time when they had previously also burnt fuel depots belonging to private traders named Haji Khan Zada,” the Taliban spokesperson posted on X.

The current round of hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan started when Afghan forces launched retaliatory operations against Pakistani military installations on February 27, following Islamabad’s actions targetting areas inside Afghan territory on February 21. After Afghanistan's attacks, Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq' (Righteous Fury) in response to what it described as "unprovoked firing" by the Afghan forces across multiple border sectors.

--IANS

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