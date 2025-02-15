Four Dead, Ten Injured as Van Overturns in Nawabshah, Pakistan

Nawabshah: At least four people lost their lives, and ten others sustained injuries when a van carrying pilgrims overturned in Nawabshah, ARY News reported.

The accident occurred on Amri Road when the speeding van, en route to Sehwan Sharif, lost control and overturned. Rescue teams arrived at the scene, and police confirmed that the deceased and injured had been transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the accident, but initial reports suggest that the driver may have been speeding. The identities of the victims have not yet been disclosed.

This tragic incident follows a series of recent road accidents in Pakistan. On January 5, at least three people were killed in a separate accident near the Ada Gajiyani area. Rescue sources reported that more than 20 others were injured in that collision and were transported to the nearest hospital for treatment, reported ARY News.

Similarly, on December 30, 2024, at least 10 people lost their lives in a devastating bus crash near Punjab's Fateh Jang area.

The bus travelling on the M-14 motorway from Bahawalpur to Islamabad, met with a fatal accident near Fateh Jang. Seven others were injured and were taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical attention, ARY News reported.

According to the Motorway Police, negligence on the part of the bus driver was the primary cause of that accident. (ANI)