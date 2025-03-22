Former PM Imran Khan's party PTI denied permission to hold rally at Minar-i-Pakistan

Lahore: The Deputy Commissioner of Lahore has rejected an application by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaaf (PTI) for holding a public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan due to security concerns and law and order situation in the country, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the request had been rejected "in view of serious security issues, threats, and the general law and order situation in the country."

This decision comes after PTI, through its Punjab Vice President Akmal Khan Bari, asked for permission on March 22.

Dawn reported that in an order issued on Friday, DC Syed Musa Raza stated that the decision to reject the application had been taken on the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committee (DIC).

The DIC said granting permission to PTI to hold the public gathering on March 22 would not be feasible because of the prevalent security threats, and it observed that March 22 falls on the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali, who is an important religious figure for Shia Muslims thus the security forces would be deployed for peaceful conduct of the event. Furthermore, it said law enforcement agencies were already facing life threats.\

According to Dawn, Bari in a video message stated that the incumbent government should resign if it could not give security to its people. It also mentioned that the Lahore High Court on Friday disposed of PTI's petition seeking permission for a public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan in the light of the deputy commissioner's decision.

Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed by PTI leader Akmal Khan Bari, which challenged the authorities' failure to decide the party request.

Additional Advocate General Balighuz Zaman submitted a reply on behalf of the district government, saying the deputy commissioner had the authority to grant or deny permission for the gathering.

According to Dawn, the judge directed the law officer to provide the copies of the government reply and the decision of the DC to the petitioner's counsel and remarked that the petitioner had the right to challenge the authorities' decision. (ANI)