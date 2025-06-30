Footage shows North Korean leader mourning soldiers believed killed in Russia

Seoul, June 30 (IANS) North Korea's state media aired Monday images of its leader Kim Jong-un mourning over his soldiers believed to have been killed in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The images, released by Korean Central Television, showed Kim solemnly placing a North Korean flag over a coffin during a ceremony for the return of the remains of soldiers who were deployed and killed in Moscow's war against Kyiv.

Photos of Kim were shown in the background footage during a joint cultural event co-hosted by North Korea and Russia in Pyongyang on Sunday, marking the first anniversary of the signing of their "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty.

In the photos, Kim was accompanied by Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

In one of the photos, Kim was shown placing both hands on the coffin, with his lips tightly pressed.

These images were broadcast after photos of North Korean soldiers were shown alongside Russian troops, and of a blood-stained notebook believed to belong to a North Korean soldier retrieved from the battleground in Russia's Kursk region.

In the notebook, a message read that "The decisive moment has finally come," and "Let us bravely fight this sacred battle with the boundless love and trust bestowed upon us by our beloved Supreme Commander," which refers to Kim, according to the broadcast.

The state media also repeatedly aired Russia's Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, who was among those present at the event, wiping away her tears, as were several other people in the audience.

Attendees at the repatriation ceremony, including Kim, were seen wearing winter clothing, suggesting the event likely took place months ago and that the remains may have begun returning as early as last winter, Yonhap news agency reported.

"North Korea probably wanted to frame the fallen soldiers not just as sacrifices but as part of a 'victory narrative,'" Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said.

"The footage appears to have been released after the two countries acknowledged the troop deployment and declared the Kursk operation a success," Hong said.

