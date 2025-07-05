Feels like something divine, blessing from past life: Indian diaspora overjoyed after meeting PM Modi in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, July 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing and emotional welcome from the Indian diaspora at the Alvear Palace Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina with enthusiastic community members stating that meeting him felt like something divine and a blessing from a past life.

People gathered in anticipation of the Prime Minister’s arrival, creating a vibrant and electrifying atmosphere echoing with chants of “Modi-Modi”, "Jai Hind" and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was greeted with traditional rituals and floral tributes. Members of the Indian diaspora expressed immense pride and joy, calling the moment a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Speaking to IANS, one member of the Indian diaspora said, "I feel very good, very happy. It feels as if I have seen divinity, as if the doors to something divine have opened for me. The moment PM Modi arrived, it felt like the doors of a temple had opened."

Another said, "Today, we had a great opportunity to meet PM Modi and we are very happy to be here. He has a great aura, that’s what I could feel in person."

Many shared how PM Modi’s presence made them feel closer to their roots despite living thousands of miles away from India.

One community member remarked, "We are representing Indian culture and proudly welcoming him. It's a joy to see him after such a long time, especially since we live so far from India. His visit encourages us to connect with the community and brings us together."

Another member who met the Prime Minister during his previous visit said, "I am very happy that the Prime Minister has come here. I have met him and it is a very good thing, I also met him seven years ago when he came here."

A visibly moved attendee added, "It feels like a dream come true for us. We never imagined we could see PM Modi from so close. Seeing him this closely feels like a blessing from a past life that we are receiving today."

Several attendees even received autographs from the Prime Minister, creating memories they said they would cherish forever.

This warm and heartfelt welcome came shortly after PM Modi landed at Ezeiza International Airport, where he was accorded a ceremonial reception.

The visit marks a historic moment as it is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Argentina in 57 years.

