Iranian FM Araghchi expresses Tehran's readiness to continue nuclear energy programme

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has expressed Tehran's determination to continue with its "peaceful" nuclear energy programme, stressing that the facilities, not Iran's nuclear technology, were destroyed in the attacks, the local media reported.

In an interview with Japan's Kyodo News, Araghchi said, "We are a committed member of NPT and we have every right to enjoy the peaceful use of nuclear technology like Japan. Japan is also a committed member of NPT and it is enjoying its right to peaceful use of nuclear technology."

Asserting that the Iranian nuclear sites were "destroyed and heavily damaged" by the US and Israeli airstrikes in June, Araghchi called the attacks a clear and major violation of international law as the facilities were under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He voiced concerns regarding the safety of the bombed Iranian nuclear sites and stressed that Iran wants Japan to share its experience regarding past atomic disasters and help protect the facilities, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported, citing Kyodo News.

"I have no doubt that Japan has good knowledge on how to improve the safety of nuclear facilities, and that knowledge can be shared with Iran," said Araghchi citing environmental, medical and technical safety measures taken in the aftermath of nuclear crisis.

On resuming nuclear talks with the US, Araghchi stated that it depends on the approach Washington takes.

"It depends on the US. If they change their approach and are prepared for a fair and balanced outcome of a mutually beneficial negotiation, we are prepared too. It’s a fact that we don’t have any good experience negotiating with the US," Araghchi said.

Last month, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rejected claims that Tehran had sent a message to the United States through third countries.

In a televised address, he seemed to dismiss Western media reports suggesting that a message was sent by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud ahead of the latter's visit to the US, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"They fabricate rumours claiming that the Iranian government has sent a message to the United States through some country, which is pure lies and such a thing definitely did not exist," Khamenei said.

As per media reports, Pezeshkian's letter stated that Iran "does not seek confrontation," and aims to strengthen regional cooperation, and remains "open to resolving the nuclear dispute through diplomacy, provided its rights are guaranteed."

