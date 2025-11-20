Facing several common challenges, India and Australia sustain strong momentum in ties

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday emphasised that the 16th India–Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue remains a key pillar of the comprehensive strategic partnership, which reflects the trust, democratic values and common vision of both nations for a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific.

"As we mark five years of that partnership, the warmth and the ease of cooperation are there for all to witness. We have seen a remarkable expansion across all pillars of cooperation, including trade and investment, defence and security, education and skills, research and innovation, Science, Technology, space, energy and so on. But most of all, in our vibrant People to People links. Our growing partnership obviously owes much to the guidance and vision of our Prime Ministers," EAM Jaishankar said while making his opening remarks at the Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue in New Delhi alongside Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

“Today's meeting offers an excellent opportunity for us to not only review the progress achieved, but also to set the agenda and cause for the next phase of ties and the recommendations that we would make to our prime ministers, I think would be key for them to take into account when they will meet fairly soon,” he added.

The EAM stressed that trade and investment linkages between India and Australia have also grown steadily and expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement would be concluded soon.

Highlighting the recent visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the EAM said, “I know from our Commerce and Industry Minister, who was again in Australia just a few days ago, that they made good progress. But the bottom line is the trade numbers today speak for themselves, and those numbers are looking increasingly good.”

EAM Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Australia’s support for India’s Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight mission. He also welcomed Australia's plans to launch its satellite from an Indian launch vehicle.

Emphasising the current complex geopolitical situation, EAM stated that democracies like India and Australia carry greater responsibility.

“There are common challenges for us to address, including maritime security, resilient supply chains, or for that matter, countering terrorism and ensuring climate action. So it is essential that we sustain a strong momentum in our ties, that we deliver tangible outcomes, that we work together to achieve this through shared regional and global priorities,” he concluded.

