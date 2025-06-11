Exciting opportunities lie ahead, says Piyush Goyal after highly productive Switzerland visit

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said he had a highly productive visit to Switzerland where he met several top industry leaders and key stakeholders to further strengthen trade ties between the two countries.

The Union Minister is now on the second leg of his official visit to Sweden.

“Wrapping up a successful two-day visit to beautiful city of Bern, with warmth, fond memories and new partnerships,” Goyal said in a post on X.

“Highly impressed with the curiosity, interest and trust of industry leaders and key stakeholders in India growth story. Exciting opportunities lie ahead,” he added.

Goyal had a highly productive interaction with Soren Toft, CEO of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world’s largest container shipping company and a global leader in transportation and logistics.

“Discussed the Group's interest in expanding its footprint in India's fast-growing shipping, logistics, and port infrastructure. Looking forward to a key partnership in developing sustainable shipping solutions to boost global trade connectivity and supply chain innovation,” the Union Minister emphasised.

He also had a productive interaction with Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG Group, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions.

“Delighted to learn about the Group's growing India presence, state-of-the-art aseptic packaging plants, local R&D collaborations and commitment to innovation. Looking forward to deepening this partnership in renewable and high-performance packaging technologies,” said Commerce Minister.

Goyal met Thierry Kenel, CFO of The Swatch Group AG, a Swiss watch and jewellery manufacturing company, and discussed India’s economic growth, rising demand for luxury goods and avenues for collaboration with the country's gem and jewellery industry.

In his discussion with the leadership of Novartis, a globally recognised Pharma & Life Sciences conglomerate, the minister highlighted opportunities to further innovate and deliver cutting-edge, affordable healthcare in India.

“India has emerged as the pharmacy of the world and offers tremendous opportunities to the sector for growth and expansion,” said Goyal.

Goyal also had an engaging meeting with Hans-Christian Schneider, CEO of Ammann Group, a road construction equipment company with a longstanding presence in India.

They discussed opportunities to further strengthen the Group’s footprint in the country, particularly in sustainable construction technology, to support India’s growing infrastructure development.

—IANS

na/