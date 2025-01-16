Ex US President Obama expresses gratitude to Biden for his leadership

Washington DC: Former US President Barack Obama on Thursday expressed his gratitude and admiration for US President Joe Biden's administration.

Obama praised Biden for his way of recovering the US economy after the Covid 19 pandemic.

"Four years ago, in the middle of a pandemic, we needed a leader with the character to put politics aside and do what was right. That's what Joe Biden did," he said.

Obama said that Biden created 17 million new jobs and lowered healthcare costs, making it the world's strongest recovery.

"At a time when our economy was reeling, he drove what would become the world's strongest recovery - with 17 million new jobs, historic wage gains, and lower health care costs. He passed landmark legislation to rebuild our nation's infrastructure and address the threat of climate change," he said.

"I'm grateful to Joe for his leadership, his friendship, and his lifetime of service to this country we love," Obama added.



Notably, US President Joe Biden, who will be leaving office next week, negotiated a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas earlier in the day.

Following the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

During these conversations, Netanyahu expressed his gratitude for their support in facilitating the release of hostages. He reaffirmed Israel's commitment to securing the release of all hostages and praised President Trump for emphasising the need to ensure Gaza does not become a haven for terrorism. Both leaders agreed to meet in Washington soon to further address these issues.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office in a post on X wrote, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families." (ANI)