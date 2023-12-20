Israel Hamas Ceasefire
J·Dec 20, 2023, 06:53 am
Israel offers Hamas week-long ceasefire as part of new hostage deal
J·Nov 29, 2023, 06:28 am
160 bodies recovered in Gaza within 24 hours
J·Nov 24, 2023, 08:57 am
Israel-Hamas war: 4-day Qatar-brokered ceasefire comes into effect; first release of hostages today, families notified
J·Nov 24, 2023, 07:22 am
Gaza war to continue for at least two more months, says Israel Defence Minister
J·Nov 24, 2023, 07:10 am
130,000 liters of diesel to enter Gaza from Egypt daily: Official
J·Nov 24, 2023, 06:04 am
4-day humanitarian pause deal between Hamas-Israel comes into effect
