Ex-US official notes likelihood of US accepting nuclear-armed North Korea

Washington, Aug 6 (IANS) A former senior US official, Robert Joseph, said that he is not ruling out the possibility of the United States accepting North Korea's possession of nuclear arms, as Washington can deter the recalcitrant regime's nuclear threats.

Robert Joseph, the former under secretary of state for arms control and international security of the US, from 2005-2007, made the remarks during an online seminar hosted by The Washington Times Foundation, as North Korea has rejected any dialogue with the US on its denuclearisation.

"I think there is a likelihood -- I don't know how small it is -- but a likelihood that the United States will cave. We will say we can live with a nuclear-armed North Korea even if they have 200, even if they have 400," he said.

"We've had 10 times that much. We can deter them. Now, I haven't seen that discussed," he added.

Joseph expressed such a view, noting that Pyongyang has shown no willingness to stop its nuclear program, Yonhap news agency reported.

Touching on the Iranian nuclear issue, he said that there are several individuals entering the Pentagon who have expressed their view that the US can live with a nuclear-armed Iran.

Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, recently reaffirmed that Pyongyang is ruling out the possibility of talks on denuclearisation. But she apparently left open the door for diplomacy with Washington, saying that the personal relationship between President Donald Trump and Kim is "not bad."

Her statement came after a White House official told Yonhap News Agency that Trump remains open to dialogue to achieve a "fully denuclearised" North Korea.

In recent diplomatic engagements, Seoul and Washington have reaffirmed their "resolute" commitment to the "complete denuclearisation" of North Korea.

-- IANS

int/bpd/rs