European countries urge citizens to leave Mideast as US-Iran tensions rise

Brussels, Feb 28 (IANS) Some European countries have urged their citizens to leave or avoid travel to Iran and several other Middle East regions due to escalating US-Iran tensions.

The British government on Friday (local time) said it has temporarily withdrawn staff from Iran, with its embassy continuing to operate remotely, and advised against all travel to the country.

The French Foreign Ministry issued a security advisory for French nationals against travel to Israel, Jerusalem and the West Bank, citing possible regional repercussions from the situation involving Iran. It warned of potential flight cancellations or delays and urged citizens in affected areas to remain vigilant and avoid gatherings, reports Xinhua news agency.

Italy also urged its citizens to leave Iran and advised extreme caution across the Middle East. "Italians in (Iran) for tourism or whose presence is not strictly necessary are urged to depart," the foreign ministry said in a statement, strongly discouraging travel to Iraq and Lebanon as well.

Germany updated its travel guidance to discourage travel to all of Israel, expanding earlier advice that had applied only to certain parts of the country.

Poland's Foreign Ministry called on its citizens to leave Iran, Israel and Lebanon immediately, warning that the security situation in the Middle East is unstable and that potential closures of civilian airspace could make flights impossible or severely disrupted.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry raised its travel advisory to red for the border areas between Israel and Gaza, Lebanon and Egypt, citing rising tensions in the Middle East.

"Due to the current tensions in the Middle East, the security situation in Israel is uncertain," the ministry said in a statement, adding, "Whatever your situation, do not travel there. It is too dangerous."

Many European countries have issued travel warnings even earlier. The Finnish foreign ministry advised citizens to avoid all travel to Iran and immediately leave Yemen and Libya in travel advisories updated in February. The Serbian Foreign Ministry has told its nationals in Iran to leave as soon as possible. The Swedish Foreign Ministry said in February that people who decided to stay in Iran should not expect any government-sponsored evacuation, updating its January advisory that its citizens should avoid all travel to Iran and leave the country immediately.

Despite rounds of diplomatic talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva, Switzerland, tensions have been escalating in recent days as senior US officials have repeatedly warned of possible military intervention against Iran.

The United States has amassed two aircraft carrier strike groups, over 150 combat aircraft, including F-35 stealth fighters, and has reinforced its bases in Jordan and Israel. Washington has evacuated non-essential staff from its embassy in Beirut.

Meanwhile, Iran has said it will retaliate against US military facilities in the region if attacked.

According to the Dutch government's official statement, an escalation in the region could result in flight cancellations and prolonged airspace closures. The risk of drone and missile attacks also remains. The situation could deteriorate rapidly.

