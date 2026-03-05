Escalating Maritime crisis in Persian Gulf: 5 lives lost, 69 rescued; 10 vessels hit amid conflict

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The maritime security situation in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman has deteriorated sharply as of Thursday. According to the latest update from the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region, the region has witnessed a surge in attacks on commercial shipping amid ongoing military hostilities.

Five lives have been lost in these incidents. Casualties were reported from vessels including Hercules Star, which was struck near Mina Saqr in the UAE on March 1, Stena Imperative, a US-flagged tanker hit in Bahrain port causing a fire, Ocean Electra near Sharjah, and others such as Skylight, Athe Nova, and Libra Trader.

At least three Indian seafarers serving on foreign-flagged ships have been confirmed killed, with one more injured. On a positive note, sixty-nine individuals have been rescued from affected vessels.

Rescues include crews from Libra Trader on March 3, LCT Ayeh on March 2, Safeen Prestige on March 4, Gold Oak on March 3, and MKD Vyom on March 1.

These operations reflect coordinated search-and-rescue efforts under extremely challenging conditions.

Ten vessels have been directly hit by projectiles, missiles, or drones, while three additional incidents involved explosions in close proximity.

The damaged or targeted ships include Hercules Star, Stena Imperative, Ocean Electra, Athe Nova, Skylight, Libra Trader, and several others concentrated around UAE waters and Bahrain approaches.

Significant GNSS and GPS jamming along with AIS irregularities continue to disrupt navigation across the area. Anchorages and coastal approaches remain heavily congested as hundreds of vessels, including oil tankers and LNG carriers, choose to hold position instead of risking transit.

Vessel movements through the Persian Gulf have become negligible, bringing traffic through the Strait of Hormuz almost to a standstill.

This choke-point normally carries about twenty percent of the world's seaborne oil. Many shipping companies have resorted to rerouting via longer alternative paths and are facing substantial insurance surcharges. The scope of attacks has expanded to include port infrastructure and vessels berthed in harbours.

Indian authorities report that thirty-seven Indian-flagged ships carrying one thousand one hundred and nine seafarers are currently stranded in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and adjacent waters due to the restricted passage.

The Indian Navy, Ministry of External Affairs, Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region, and Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres are maintaining close coordination to monitor developments and provide necessary assistance.

The Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region strongly recommends that all merchant vessels follow the measures outlined in Best Management Practices for Maritime Security and adapt them as required on a case-by-case basis.

Vessels needing support are advised to contact the centre directly. The situation remains highly fluid with the potential for further escalation, posing serious risks to global energy supply chains and the safety of seafarers operating in the region.

