EAM signs eight outcome documents at SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting

Islamabad: External Affairs Minister S Jaishkanar signed eight outcome documents, highlighting India's contributions during the 23rd Sanghai Coorporation Organisation's Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Taking to social media platform X, EAM S Jaishankar noted eight key takeaways from the Indian perspective on the "positive and constructive contribution to the deliberations" made on the concluding day of the summit.

During the meeting, the EAM developed a dialogue centred on the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future, as well as stated the outcomes of India's initiatives, like the SCO Startup Forum, the Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation, and Traditional Medicine, which received support from member states.

He mentioned the inclusion of digital public infrastructure (DPI) and digital inclusion as an aspect of the SCO cooperation framework.

The meeting also focused on drawing inspiration from Mission LiFE, which is a global mass movement led by India in taking action to protect and preserve the environment towards advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

The EAM further noted the efforts made to enhance global food security and nutrition, particularly through the promotion of climate-resilient and nutritious grains such as millets.

Jaishaknar also reaffirmed the need for fair and balanced connectivity projects that comply with international law and align with the goals of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter.

He also emphasised India's commitment to a rules-based, non-discriminatory, and open multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) highlighted as a core element as well as expressed opposition to protectionist actions, unilateral sanctions, and trade restrictions that may impact global sustainable development.

Jaishanakar also extended his best wishes to Russia as it prepared to assume the SCO Council of Heads of Government Presidency.

