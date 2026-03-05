EAM Jaishankar, Oman counterpart Albusaidi discuss West Asia conflict

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Oman counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi on Thursday, discussing the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Following their conversation, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "Spoke with FM Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi of Oman on the ongoing conflict in West Asia."

On March 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and condemned violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. PM Modi expressed appreciation for Oman's continued support for the Indian diaspora.

"Spoke with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia. Condemned the violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement is essential for earliest restoration of regional peace and stability. Deeply appreciated Oman’s continued support to the Indian community," PM Modi posted on X.

On March 2, Indian Embassy in Oman said that an Indian national on board the oil tanker MKD Vyom was killed after the tanker was reportedly targeted in the Gulf of Oman. It stated that the embassy was in touch with local authorities to facilitate the safe and early repatriation of Indian nationals on board the vessel.

"The Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national on board MKD Vyom. The Embassy is in close coordination with the local authorities in Oman to facilitate the safe and early repatriation of our nationals on board the vessel. We remain committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter," the Indian Embassy in Oman posted on X.

According to Oman's official news agency, the oil tanker flagged to the Republic of the Marshall Islands, was attacked by an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) approximately 52 nautical miles off the coast of the Sultanate of Oman.

The oil tanker was carrying an estimated 59,463 metric tonnes of cargo. The attack caused a fire and explosion within the main engine room, causing the death of one crew member of Indian nationality.

In coordination with the Maritime Security Centre, the tanker's complement of 21 crew members — 16 Indian nationals, four Bangladeshi nationals, and one Ukrainian national — were evacuated through the commercial vessel MV SAND, which flies the flag of the Republic of Panama. Simultaneously, a vessel from the Royal Navy of Oman is monitoring the condition of the tanker which was targetted and issuing the necessary navigational warnings to vessels transiting the same maritime zone.

The conflict in West Asia was triggered by the joint US-Israel strikes against Iran on February 28, aimed at degrading Tehran's missile capabilities and military infrastructure.

The opening wave of the operation killed senior figures in the Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a sweeping response from Iran in the form of drone and missile attacks targetting US assets, regional capitals and allied forces across West Asia.

