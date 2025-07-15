EAM Jaishankar meets Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran in China's Tianjin

Tianjin: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Tuesday held discussions with the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in China's Tianjin.

"Reviewed our bilateral cooperation and global developments with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of Russia in Tianjin this afternoon," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after his meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister.

Moscow asserted that the heads of the foreign ministries discussed important topics on the bilateral and international agenda, as well as the schedule of upcoming contacts.

"They confirmed their mutual commitment to further intensifying the multifaceted Russian-Indian special privileged strategic partnership at all levels. They paid special attention to the situation around Ukraine and the Middle East. They agreed to continue coordinating approaches to interaction between Russia and India in key multilateral formats," read a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

"Good to catch up with FM Araghchi of Iran, this time on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin," he said.

Araghchi had visited New Delhi in May this year to co-chair the 20th Joint Commission Meeting between India and Iran. This was his first visit to India since assuming office as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran in August 2024.

The Joint Commission Meeting, held on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the signing of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty, reviewed issues of mutual interest between the two countries and the way forward in strengthening bilateral relations.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, conveying warm greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The interaction took place as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers' call on the Chinese President.

In a post on X following the meeting, Jaishankar wrote, "Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard."

The EAM is in China, his first visit to the country since the violent confrontation in Galwan Valley in May 2020, to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting (CFM) in Tianjin.

On Monday, the EAM held multiple high-level meetings to deepen dialogue and cooperation with Chinese officials.

He met Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee (IDCPC) and discussed the need for a constructive India-China relationship.

He also held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a senior member of the CPC Political Bureau.

--IANS