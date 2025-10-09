EAM Jaishankar congratulates George Chaponda on his appointment as Malawi's Foreign Minister

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday congratulated George Chaponda on his appointment as Malawi's Minister of Foreign Affairs and stated that he looks forward to advancing bilateral cooperation between India and Malawi.

"Congratulate George Chaponda on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malawi. Given his close association with India, look forward to advancing our bilateral cooperation," EAM Jaishankar wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

EAM Jaishankar's congratulatory message comes after Malawi's new President, Peter Mutharika, appointed veteran Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member George Chaponda as Foreign Minister.

Chaponda had served as Malawi's Foreign Minister during Mutharika's first presidency from 2014-2020.

After winning the presidential election on September 16, Mutharika assumed office on October 4.

Earlier in July, EAM Jaishankar congratulated the people of Malawi on their National Day and said that the bilateral ties continue to grow stronger.

"Congratulate FM Nancy Tembo, the Government and people of Malawi on the occasion of their National Day. Our ties continue to grow stronger, as we celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

India and Malawi share cordial and friendly bilateral ties. The bilateral relations between India and Malawi have been further strengthened through regular high-level exchanges, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

President Droupadi Murmu had also embarked on a State visit to Malawi in 2024.

During her visit, President Murmu met her then-Malawi counterpart Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and held productive discussions on a wide range of issues to further deepen the India-Malawi relationship, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

She also witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on arts and culture, youth matters, sports and pharmaceutical cooperation.

President Murmu visited the National War Memorial in Lilongwe and paid floral tribute to the soldiers and civilians who laid down their lives during the First and Second World Wars and other military operations. She also laid a wreath at the Kamuzu Mausoleum – the resting place of the country's first President, Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

