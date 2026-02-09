EAM Jaishankar calls on Seychelles President Herminie, highlights Vision MAHASAGAR

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday met Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie, who is on a state visit to India aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, including maritime security and economic development.

EAM Jaishankar highlighted the significance of the visit on X, writing, “Delighted to call on President Dr Patrick Herminie of the Republic of Seychelles today in Delhi. As maritime neighbours, value his support towards advancing #VisionMAHASAGAR for economic prosperity and security in the region. Confident that his engagements with PM @narendramodi later today will open new vistas for our cooperation.”

President Herminie arrived in India on Thursday at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is his first visit to India since assuming office in October 2025, and comes as the two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations. During his stay, the President is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

In addition to Delhi, President Herminie will visit other Indian cities to participate in business events aimed at boosting economic engagement between the two nations. The visit underscores India and Seychelles’ shared interest in maritime security and sustainable economic development, particularly in the Indian Ocean region.

Welcoming the President, the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X, “Commemorating 50 years of longstanding and multifaceted India-Seychelles bilateral ties. Warm welcome to President Dr. Patrick Herminie of Seychelles as he arrives in Chennai for his first State visit to India.”

President Herminie was sworn in as the sixth President of Seychelles in October 2025 at Unity Stadium in Victoria. India was represented at the ceremony by Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, who later met the President at the State House to convey greetings from the Government and people of India.

The state visit is expected to further cement India-Seychelles ties and open new avenues for collaboration in trade, security, and regional development, reinforcing the longstanding partnership between the two nations and highlighting their shared vision for maritime cooperation under the #VisionMAHASAGAR initiative.

