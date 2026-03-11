EAM Jaishankar and Russian counterpart Lavrov discuss West Asia conflict, bilateral ties

Moscow/New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday, discussing West Asia conflict and also expanding bilateral ties.

"A good telecon with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of Russia. Shared our assessments on the West Asia conflict and related diplomatic efforts. Also took stock of our bilateral cooperation agenda," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The call between both ministers took place amid ongoing conflict in West Asia which started after joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering a sweeping response from Tehran in the form of drone and missile attacks targetting US assets, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar discussed West Asia conflict and its repercussions with European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Following their conversation, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "Useful discussion with EU HRVP Kaja Kallas on the West Asia conflict and its repercussions."

EAM Jaishankar also spoke to French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday and discussed the current security situation in West Asia.

"Appreciate the exchange of assessments today with FM Jean-Noel Barrot of France on the West Asia conflict. Look forward to continuing it in person," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the phone call.

Over the past few days, EAM Jaishankar has also spoken with his counterparts from several other nations, including Italy, Iran and Oman as India remains in touch with the governments of the region and other key partners amid the tense security situation in West Asia.

India has consistently advocated for de-escalation, restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy as the path forward, while prioritising the protection of Indian nationals in the region and ensuring uninterrupted energy availability.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar engaged in a detailed telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, focusing on the latest developments in the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch."

EAM Jaishankar also spoke with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun on Tuesday, discussing bilateral ties and the current situation in West Asia.

"The two ministers also exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, and particularly discussed the situation in the Middle East, which has a significant impact on security and the economy worldwide. The two ministers agreed to maintain close communication in implementing national security measures in response to developments in the Middle East," read a statement issued by South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following their talks, EAM Jaishankar also posted on X, writing: "A good conversation with FM Cho Hyun of RoK. Discussed advancing our bilateral agenda. As also the situation in West Asia, including its energy implications."

EAM Jaishankar held telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"Exchanged views with FM Johann Wadephul of Germany on the ongoing conflict in West Asia," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

