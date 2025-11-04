EAM Jaishankar and Israeli FM discuss strategic partnership, 'mutual threat' of terror

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar in New Delhi on Tuesday, with talks focused on strengthening Strategic Partnership across various sectors and also developments in the region, including the Gaza Peace Plan.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "An excellent meeting with FM Gideon Sa'ar of Israel today in New Delhi. Productive discussions on strengthening our Strategic Partnership across various domains. Reaffirmed our zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Appreciate FM Sa’ar sharing the Israeli perspective on developments in the region, the Gaza Peace Plan and efforts to build a durable and lasting solution. Also exchanged views on our cooperation in multilateral fora. And witnessed the exchange of MoU on Training between Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

Sa'ar stated that he and EAM Jaishankar discussed bilateral ties and mutual threat of terror. He thanked EAM Jaishankar for the warm hospitality in New Delhi.

"I thank my friend External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar for the gracious hospitality in New Delhi. We had a fruitful discussion on bilateral relations and the mutual threat of terror. I stressed that dismantling the Hamas terror state is at the heart of the Trump Plan and we won't compromise on it," Gideon Sa'ar posted on X.

"Israel is a regional powerhouse and a thriving democracy. India is a global superpower, the world's largest democracy and fastest growing economy. Our goal is to build a long-term strategic partnership between our nations. We will get it done," he added.

In his opening remarks during the meeting, EAM Jaishankar said both countries face a common challenge from terrorism and underscored the need for a global zero-tolerance approach to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He said, “India and Israel have a strategic partnership, and particularly in our case, the term has a real meaning. We have stood together in testing times, and we have created a relationship with a very high degree of trust and of reliability. Our two nations face a particular challenge from terrorism. It is essential that we work towards ensuring a global approach of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

In his opening remarks during the meeting, Gideon Sa'ar said India and Israel share "warm friendship" and their goal is to build a "long-term strategic partnership" between the two nations. He expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's solidarity following the Hamas attack on October 7, as he was the first world leader to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He said, "We appreciate Prime Minister Modi's strong solidarity. We remember that he was the first world leader to call Prime Minister Netanyahu after the Hamas October 7 massacre, and we won't forget it. Minister, I believe that India is the future, I told you that. India is the world's largest democracy and the fastest-growing economy. India is a global superpower. Israel is a regional powerhouse. Our nations already share a warm friendship. Our goal is to build a long-term strategic partnership between Israel and India."

He called radical terror a mutual threat for both Israel and India and condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

"Radical terror is a mutual threat to Israel and India. We strongly condemn the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam. In the Middle East, Israel faces a unique phenomenon, which I call terror states. The radical terror states of Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen have established themselves over the past decades. Uprooting them is necessary for the security and stability of our region. The eradication of the Hamas terror state is at the heart of President Trump's plan. Hamas must be disarmed. Gaza must be demilitarised. We will not compromise on it," he said.

