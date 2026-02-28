Dy CM Maurya highlights global investment push, says UP ready for big leap

Lucknow, Feb 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday asserted that the state is poised to play a decisive role in India’s growth story, saying its vast population and talent pool make it a key driver of the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“Look, this is Uttar Pradesh. Our population is large and our talent pool is immense. We are contributing to the progress of the world and fulfilling our responsibility in advancing India. This is the right time to ensure that Uttar Pradesh also moves ahead. As every state in the country is creatively contributing to the mission of a Viksit Bharat, Uttar Pradesh must not be left behind,” Maurya told IANS in Lucknow.

Highlighting the state government’s global outreach efforts, the Deputy Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, concrete steps have been taken to attract foreign investment.

“For the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Uttar Pradesh, the Hon’ble Chief Minister visited Singapore and Japan, and I travelled to Germany. My visit to the UK was postponed, but I had the opportunity to interact virtually with investors and business leaders there. Based on those discussions, we have received very encouraging support from both countries, and substantial investment is expected,” he said.

Maurya added that business leaders in Germany and the UK have shown strong enthusiasm for trade partnerships with Uttar Pradesh. “We are confident that the investment inflow will exceed our expectations,” he stated, expressing optimism about the state’s economic prospects.

The Deputy Chief Minister also launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, accusing it of failing in its responsibilities towards the nation.

“The MPs and leaders of Congress have failed to fulfil their responsibilities toward the country. They often do not even realise what they are saying or the positions they hold,” he claimed.

Targeting senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Maurya alleged that she is “constantly trying to ensure that her son becomes the Prime Minister of the country at least once.”

He further said he does not consider Rahul Gandhi fit to lead the nation. “In my view, his leadership would harm the country. The kind of thinking the Congress party represents could push the country backwards,” Maurya said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that under his leadership, India’s global stature has risen significantly.

“If the Congress had achieved similar progress during its tenure, India would not have to seek investments abroad today; instead, India would be investing in other countries. We could have emerged as a major economic power like the United States, China, or Germany. If we are lagging in certain areas, it is because of the Congress party’s policies in the past,” Maurya claimed.

