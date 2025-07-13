Drone attack targets police station in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 5th in a month

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, July 13 (IANS) A drone attack targeted the Miryan Police Station in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, marking the fifth such strike on the same installation within a month, police officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to the police, ammunition was dropped using a high-flying drone on the Miryan Police Station in the Bannu district.

While the strike caused no casualties or structural damage, authorities acknowledged they were unable to shoot down the device. Officials said the drone flew at a high altitude, out of effective range for interception.

"This is the fifth quadcopter attack on the same police station in a month," police said, highlighting the alarming increase in the use of advanced drone technology by militants in the area.

Law enforcement officials said that the deployment of sophisticated quadcopters has become more frequent in recent months, a trend that has raised serious concerns among security agencies operating in the volatile border region adjacent to Afghanistan.

In response, a search operation is currently underway, and security has been heightened across the Bannu region.

The latest incident follows a separate attack on the Serai Gambila Police Station in the Lakki Marwat district late Friday night.

Nearly a dozen armed militants surrounded the station and launched an attack using both light and heavy weapons.

The Serai Gambila Police Station, which is located along the Peshawar-Karachi Highway by the Gambila River, has come under attack several times in the past, officials noted.

Pakistan's security forces believe these attacks are part of a broader pattern that reflects the evolving tactics of groups, especially the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

These recent assaults also follow a deadly bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district on July 2, where a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a government convoy.

That blast, which occurred near the Phatak Mela area along Nawagai Road, killed four people, including two senior provincial government officials and two policemen.

According to local police, the explosion struck a double-cabin vehicle carrying Assistant Commissioner of Nawagai Faisal Sultan and another senior officer. Both were killed on the spot, along with the accompanying officers.

