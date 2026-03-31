Dozens of Pakistani soldiers killed in 30 coordinated attacks across Balochistan, claims BLA

Quetta, March 31 (IANS) The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Tuesday claimed responsibility for carrying out more than 30 coordinated attacks against the Pakistani army across several regions in Balochistan, resulting in the death of dozens of personnel and injuries to several others.

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"Our series of coordinated attacks against the occupying Pakistani army across the length and breadth of occupied Balochistan continues with full force. So far, more than 30 attacks have been carried out in various areas, including Jhal Magsi, Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Washuk, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, and Kech. These operations targetted the camps and military installations of the occupying Pakistani army, as well as the hideouts of the state-sponsored Death Squads," read a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch.

"Modern weaponry was utilised in these operations, resulting in the deaths of dozens of occupying personnel and leaving many others injured, while the enemy suffered heavy personnel and material losses. Complete details regarding all these attacks and the specific losses inflicted upon the enemy will be released to the media soon," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the BLA claimed that it had conducted 14 attacks across various districts of Balochistan between March 19 and March 28, stating that the operations "resulted in the deaths of 18 personnel of the occupying Pakistani army and left several others injured."

According to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, "14 diverse operations" were carried out by the groups' fighters in the Washuk, Kharan, Kalat, Mastung, Surab, Khuzdar, Quetta, Turbat, and Barkhan regions of the province, The Balochistan Post reported.

He said that BLA fighters attacked military camps, convoys, and checkpoints, adding that they "successfully took control of various checkpoints, detained personnel, and confiscated weapons and military equipment".

The spokesperson further said that two BLA fighters were killed during the operations in what were described as "direct clashes with the occupying forces".

Additionally, a coordinated wave of attacks targetted highways, railway infrastructure, gas pipelines, and Pakistani military positions across multiple districts of Balochistan since late Saturday, local media reported, citing officials and local sources.

The series of attacks reportedly began on the March 28 night in Balochistan's Panjgur district, with Baloch armed fighters targetting positions of Pakistan-backed armed groups, commonly referred to as 'death squads', along with military convoys at several locations, The Balochistan Post reported.

Reports suggest explosions and armed assaults also occurred on Sunday and Monday across several districts in the province, including Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Kharan, Dalbandin, Washuk, Sibi, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, and Kech, amid the surge in attacks.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of escalating attacks by Baloch militant groups targetting Pakistani military and police forces across Balochistan in recent days, resulting in heavy casualties and damage to the infrastructure.

--IANS

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