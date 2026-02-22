Baloch insurgency

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 22, 2026, 04:17 PM

Rising Baloch attacks show failure of Pakistani Army’s 'hard state policy': Report 

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 15, 2026, 11:33 AM

Balochistan’s insurgency not sudden, tensions simmered for long over Pakistan military’s excesses: Report 

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 11, 2026, 12:28 PM

Balochistan conflict has roots stretching back to Pakistan's independence: Report

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 03, 2026, 11:39 AM

Pakistan: Insurgency in Balochistan reflects decades of extreme state oppression

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 01, 2026, 02:57 PM

Pakistan: Transport services to Quetta suspended, internet services disrupted in Balochistan

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 29, 2025, 11:47 AM

15 Pakistani soldiers killed in wave of attacks by armed groups in Balochistan

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 27, 2025, 11:31 AM

Killed six Pakistani soldiers in two attacks, claims Balochistan Liberation Front