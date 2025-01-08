Donald Trump Jr Praises Greenland Amid President-Elect Trump’s Bold Remarks on U.S. Control

Florida: Donald Trump Jr, son of US President-elect Donald Trump concluded his visit to Greenland late on Tuesday (local time), even as his father refused to rule out use of force in an attempt to control Greenland and the Panama Canal.

In a post on Truth Social Trump Jr posted a picture of himself holding the American flag alongside a group of people in Greenland wearing MAGA hats.

"Greenland loves America and Trump!!! Incredible people with an equally awesome reception. They just want to be able to utilize some of the incredible resources that they have and allow themselves, their country, and their kids to flourish," Trump Jr posted.

Earlier, US President-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out using military force in his attempt to get Greenland under US Control. The remarks came during a lengthy news conference by the President elect at his residence Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday (local time).

According to a CBS News report when Trump was asked whether he could assure the world that as the US tries to get control of Greenland and the Panama Canal, it was not going to use military or economic coercion? He replied," I can't assure you, you're talking about Panama and Greenland...No, I can't assure you on either of those two. But I can say this -- we need them for economic security.

Earlier on Monday, President-elect Trump said in a social media post that he was, "hearing that the people of Greenland are 'MAGA.'"I am hearing that the people of Greenland are "MAGA." My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights. Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN."

In the video posted by the President elect a woman is heard saying, "If you could tell Trump anything, what would it be?" a woman is heard asking the man in the video. A man wearing a MAGA hat replies, "Buy us. Buy Greenland."

In an earlier post on January 7, Donald Trump wrote, "Don Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland. The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength, and PEACE! This is a deal that must happen. MAGA. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!.

The President elect's comments on Greenland follow a December 23 post on Truth Social where he had made claims on acquiring Greenland.

"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," he had posted.

Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has rejected Trump's designs on Greenland.

"I would much rather have American investment and American interest than I want Russian or Chinese. On the other hand, I would like to encourage everyone to respect that the Greenlanders are a people, they are a population," Frederiksen was quoted as saying in an interview to Danish TV by CBS News.

According to the Danish Government website, Greenland is officially the world's largest island that is not a continent. Home to 56,000 people, Greenland has its own extensive local government, but it is also part of the Realm of Denmark. Greenland has around 56,000 inhabitants. They mostly live in the 20 % of the country that is not covered by ice and snow. (ANI)