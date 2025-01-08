logo

Make Greenland Great Again

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 08, 2025, 04:13 AM

Donald Trump Jr Praises Greenland Amid President-Elect Trump’s Bold Remarks on U.S. Control

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 08, 2025, 04:13 AM

Donald Trump Refuses to Rule Out Military Action to Secure Greenland for US Control