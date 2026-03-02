Dharmendra Pradhan invites envoys to boost collaboration in education

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Showcasing India's vibrant knowledge ecosystem, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Monday, called upon envoys from more than 50 countries to collaborate with the country's innovation-driven and multidisciplinary education system.

Read More

Speaking at the Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026 organised by the Ministry of Education at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, Union Minister Pradhan said the country continues to remain a bright spot in the global economic landscape, offering immense opportunities to learn, research, innovate and implement.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India becoming a developed nation by 2047, marking 100 years of Independence, the Union Minister spoke about the transformation of India's education system under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

He said that the country has made significant strides in the internationalisation of education and India's strong focus on quality, innovation and affordability.

The Union Minister underlined that India's greatest strength lies in its vibrant knowledge ecosystem, demographic dividend and fast-growing economy.

Through NEP 2020 and the Study in India initiative, Union Minister Pradhan said, the country is expanding global pathways for students, researchers and institutions.

He added that from artificial intelligence, biotechnology and semiconductors to sustainable energy, India is emerging as a trusted innovation partner, advancing a Global South model rooted in collaboration, capacity-building and shared knowledge.

Stressing that education remains the most enduring bridge between societies in a world marked by uncertainty and rapid change, Union Minister Pradhan said India seeks to build strong knowledge bridges with partner countries.

He called upon the diplomats to collaborate with India's fast-growing, innovation-driven, multidisciplinary and access-friendly education system.

Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi said that over the past six years, the National Education Policy 2020 has provided clear direction to India's higher education reforms, particularly in advancing multidisciplinary education, integrating skilling into mainstream learning, and strengthening internationalisation.

He added that the Indian institutions are deepening global engagement through joint, dual and twinning programmes, while premier universities are expanding their international footprint.

Joshi said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has put in place a transparent and time-bound regulatory framework enabling foreign universities to establish campuses in India, with applications from leading institutions across Australia, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, cleared within a month.

The discussions at the conclave highlighted India's evolving higher education ecosystem and presented concrete avenues for collaboration, including student mobility, joint programmes, research partnerships, and establishment of campuses.

The Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026 provided a dedicated platform to strengthen India's diplomatic engagement in education by inviting students from partner countries to pursue higher education and short-term programmes in India, encouraging institutional collaborations, and inviting globally ranked universities to establish campuses in India.

--IANS

rch/khz