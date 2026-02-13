Democratic, inclusive Bangladesh will always be supported: Kharge congratulates Tarique Rahman

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday congratulated the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its chairperson, Tarique Rahman on their landmark win in the Bangladesh parliamentary elections.

Taking to the social media platform X, Kharge posted, “On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I congratulate Mr. Tarique Rahman and the BNP for winning the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh share deep rooted bonds of history, language, culture, and multitude of other commonalities.”

“A democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh would always be supported by all Indians for the stability and peace of our region," he added.

The BNP and its alliance claimed a decisive victory in the 13th parliamentary elections, according to local media citing unofficial results. The BNP-led alliance secured 210 seats, comfortably surpassing the majority threshold and paving the way for the formation of a new government.

Citing party sources, Bangladeshi daily 'Jugantor' reported that Tarique Rahman is set to become Prime Minister, marking the return of a male PM to Bangladesh after nearly 35 years.

Unofficial results from Dhaka-17 showed Tarique securing 72,699 votes, defeating his closest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate S.M. Khaliduzzaman, who received 68,300 votes, according to Prothom Alo. He also won from the Bogra-6 constituency, polling 216,284 votes against Jamaat candidate Abidur Rahman Sohel’s 97,626 votes.

Earlier, Tarique expressed confidence after casting his vote, stating he was “100 per cent hopeful” of a victory. He assumed leadership of the BNP following the death of his mother, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, last December. Tarique is the son of former President Ziaur Rahman, the founder of BNP.

Tarique Rahman is now poised to lead the nation as BNP prepares to form its new government.

