Delaware courts Indian firms after Guv Matt Meyer's India visit

Washington, March 10 (IANS) Delaware is seeking stronger economic ties with India following Governor Matt Meyer’s recent trade mission to New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, which opened new avenues for investment, clean energy collaboration, and research partnerships.

The delegation included leaders from Delaware’s government, universities, and business community. Officials said the visit focused on attracting companies to the state, expanding opportunities for Delaware businesses overseas, and strengthening research ties with Indian institutions.

“We are bringing additional opportunity home to Delaware,” Meyer said. “We successfully recruited companies, supported Delaware employers, strengthened research partnerships, and significantly enhanced the First State’s brand in one of the world’s largest markets.”

One of the key outcomes of the mission was REnP Green Energy’s plan to explore establishing its first American facility in Delaware. Company executives are expected to visit the state in April to begin site selection for a manufacturing operation targeted to open in 2027.

Another development involved International Critical-Care Air Transfer Team (ICATT) Air Rescue, a global air ambulance company that intends to incorporate in Delaware and is exploring establishing its first US operations base in the state.

The University of Delaware also advanced discussions with leading Indian Institutes of Technology and other institutions to expand collaboration in research, student exchange programmes, and clean energy innovation.

Meanwhile, the Delaware Prosperity Partnership initiated a new relationship with the Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen commercial connections between companies in India and Delaware.

“This economic mission trip showed that Delaware can compete on the global stage,” said Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez.

“We strengthened relationships with business and government leaders, opened doors for Delaware companies, and created new pathways for investment, innovation, and collaboration that will deliver long-term benefits for our state,” she said.

During the mission, Delaware-based Versogen announced a partnership with Indian renewable energy company InSolare Energy to accelerate the global deployment of green hydrogen technologies.

Versogen, founded at the University of Delaware and headquartered on the STAR Campus, has developed advanced materials for water electrolysis to produce hydrogen with no carbon emissions.

The partnership combines Versogen’s Anionic Exchange Membrane electrolyser stack design with InSolare’s engineering and manufacturing expertise to support large-scale green hydrogen production.

“Versogen’s story is the First State at its best: innovative research at the University of Delaware creating a globally leading polymer membrane company located on the STAR Campus -- growing into a real-world partnership that accelerates clean energy on a global scale,” Meyer said.

“By pairing Versogen’s breakthrough technology with InSolare’s manufacturing strength and project execution, Delaware chemistry is truly delivering cost-effective, large-scale green hydrogen and deepening a Delaware–India relationship for years to come,” said the governor.

In New Delhi, Meyer met India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to explore opportunities for research collaboration, start-up engagement, and innovation partnerships linking Indian companies with Delaware’s life sciences and advanced manufacturing ecosystem.

The governor also hosted a “Doing Business in Delaware” seminar at the US Consulate in Mumbai, where manufacturers, fintech leaders, and business executives were briefed about the state’s advantages as a destination for investment and expansion.

During the visit, the Delaware Prosperity Partnership signed a memorandum of understanding with the Confederation of Indian Industry to promote innovation, start-up engagement, and stronger commercial links between the two sides.

The trip also paved the way for a planned visit by a delegation from NASSCOM, India’s technology industry association, which will travel to Delaware in May during a scheduled visit to New York.

“As an ER doctor, meeting with ICATT was personal for me: they’re physicians building a company focused on life-saving emergency care,” said First Lady Lauren Meyer.

“This trip was about building new relationships and attracting innovative companies. Now ICATT intends to incorporate in Delaware and is exploring plans to establish its first US operations here, improving the lives of Delawareans in the process,” she said.

Officials said follow-up work will continue in the coming weeks as the state builds on the relationships established during the visit.

“The work of the trade mission will continue in the weeks ahead as Delaware officials continue to foster relationships with companies, universities, and government partners,” Meyer said. “This is how a small state competes. We show up, build relationships, and bring opportunity back to every community.”

India has become one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world and an increasingly important partner for the United States in trade, technology and clean energy.

Economic ties between the two countries have expanded rapidly in recent years, with growing cooperation in manufacturing, digital innovation and research.

