'Deeply saddened': PM Modi condoles death of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, remembering his warm persona and steadfast dedication to strengthening India-Nigeria relations.

Buhari, who served as Nigeria's President from 2015 to 2023, passed away in London on Sunday at the age of 82. He had been undergoing medical treatment at a clinic in the British capital.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari. I fondly recall our meetings and conversations on various occasions. His wisdom, warmth and unwavering commitment to India-Nigeria friendship stood out."

"I join the 1.4 billion people of India in extending our heartfelt condolences to his family, the people and the government of Nigeria," he added.

Born on December 17, 1942, Muhammadu Buhari held a distinguished position in both Nigeria's military and civilian leadership.

He first led the country as a military ruler in the 1980s and returned to power as a democratically elected president in 2015, becoming the first opposition candidate in Nigeria's history to defeat a sitting president.

Re-elected in 2019, Buhari completed his second term and peacefully handed over power to his successor, Bola Tinubu, on May 29, 2023.

Buhari's presidency was primarily defined by his focus on enhancing national security, combating systemic corruption, and pushing for economic diversification.

His administration mounted significant campaigns against the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast and took substantial steps to recover embezzled public funds.

Under his leadership, Nigeria also saw investments in infrastructure and agricultural reforms.

In honour of the late statesman, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has ordered that national flags be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for the country's former leader.

