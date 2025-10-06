Death toll rises to 60 in Indonesia's school building collapse (Lead)

Jakarta, October 6 (IANS) The death toll from the collapse of a building of the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo Regency, East Java, has risen to 60 after search and rescue teams recovered 11 more bodies on Monday, according to Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

The victims were found under the rubble between midnight and 6:15 pm local time, BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a press statement, Xinhua News Agency reported. Three people remain missing, according to preliminary estimates based on an attendance list issued by the Islamic boarding school.

In addition to intact bodies, the joint search and rescue team also recovered five body parts. All remains have been taken to Bhayangkara Hospital in Surabaya for identification.

BNPB reported that the number of patients under treatment rose to 104, of whom four have been discharged, 99 remain hospitalised, and one does not require treatment.

Rescue operations are continuing in sectors A1 and A2, where collapsed concrete still covers older structures. Authorities said debris removal is being conducted with caution to avoid further damage to nearby buildings.

The school building collapsed on September 29 with dozens of students trapped inside.

On October 2, rescuers began using heavy machinery after detecting no further signs of life, having previously relied on manual methods due to fears that vibrations from large equipment might trigger additional collapses.

Officials explained that the rescue efforts were especially challenging, as movement in one section of the site could destabilise other areas.

While investigations into the cause of the collapse are still ongoing, early findings point to potentially poor construction practices as a contributing factor.

Subandi, the district head of Sidoarjo, confirmed earlier police statements indicating that the school’s management had failed to obtain the necessary construction permits before starting the project.

According to Indonesia’s 2002 Building Construction Code, permits must be secured from relevant authorities prior to any building activity. Noncompliance can result in fines or imprisonment, and if the violation leads to fatalities, penalties can include up to 15 years in prison and fines reaching 8 billion rupiah (approximately USD 500,000).

--IANS

akl/as