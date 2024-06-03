school
Jun 03, 2024, 04:01 PM
Department Of School Education Signs MoU With The National Book Trust Under Department Of Higher Education
Mar 09, 2024, 04:35 PM
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Various Initiatives In School And Teacher Education
Jan 19, 2024, 03:18 PM
Government Of India Directs All School And Higher Education Institutions To Provide Study Material
Sep 13, 2023, 10:08 AM
50 students in Bihar school fall ill after consuming mid-day meal containing dead lizard
Sep 05, 2023, 01:59 PM
TN govt schools to commence NEET coaching from September
Aug 24, 2023, 02:01 PM
Navy Children School Delhi Celebrates Annual Day
Aug 23, 2023, 02:50 PM
Atishi witnesses historic moon landing with Delhi govt school students
Aug 23, 2023, 02:31 PM
89 School Girls Found Missing During Surprise Inspection At Hostel In UP's Gonda, FIR Filed Against
Aug 23, 2023, 02:29 PM
Himachal Pradesh In Crisis: Landslides Wipe Out Roads, Forcing School Shutdowns
Aug 23, 2023, 02:28 PM
Dharmendra Pradhan Releases National Curriculum Framework For School Education In New Delhi
Aug 22, 2023, 11:56 PM
89 school girls found missing during surprise inspection at hostel in UP's Gonda, FIR filed against 4
Aug 21, 2023, 04:12 PM
Eklavya Model Residential School students from 6 states to meet Murmu tomorrow as part of educational tour
Aug 13, 2023, 03:35 PM
NCERT Forms Committee To Develop School Syllabus, Textbooks For Classes 3-12
Aug 06, 2023, 03:54 PM
Primary Teacher Sets Up 'Pad Bank' At Bareilly School, Spreads Awareness Of Menstrual Hygiene
Aug 06, 2023, 03:49 PM
India To Support Clean Water Project At School In Tuvalu With 700,000 USD
Aug 10, 2023, 11:25 AM
Physical Activity Fosters Learning And Wellbeing At Secondary School: Study