Death toll from Malaysia-Thailand migrant boat incident climbs to 25

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 12 (IANS) The death toll has risen to 25 after a boat carrying undocumented migrants sank in waters near the Malaysia-Thailand maritime border last week, local media quoted the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) as saying on Wednesday.

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution said on Wednesday that authorities are investigating possible links between the sinking of the boat and human trafficking or organised criminal activity, with appropriate action to follow once rescue operations are completed.

Saifuddin told reporters after a briefing on the latest search and rescue operations for the capsized boat that the incident highlighted humanitarian challenges in the region that continue to drive people to extreme risks.

Malaysian authorities said on Sunday that around 300 undocumented migrants boarded a large vessel and departed from Myanmar, with the group being transferred into smaller boats as it reached Thai-Malaysian waters.

One of these boats was reported to have capsized.

On Sunday, at least one individual was found dead and six were rescued after a boat carrying nearly 100 undocumented migrants sank in waters near the Malaysia-Thailand maritime border, local police said.

Malaysia's Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah said the boat was part of a larger ship transporting around 300 people by a syndicate.

According to Adzli, around 300 migrants boarded a large vessel about a month ago. As the large vessel neared the Malaysian maritime border, the syndicate divided the migrants into three smaller boats to avoid detection by the authorities, Xinhua reported, quoting Malaysia's national news agency Bernama.

A boat carrying an estimated 100 people capsized three days ago, said Adzli, according to Bernama.

