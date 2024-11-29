Continued Kurram violence takes death toll over 100

Islamabad [Pakistan]: At least 14 more died, 13 others sustained injuries as the clashes continued at Kurram in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the death toll over 100, ARY News reported.

The Assistant Deputy Commissioner stated that the ongoing clashes started on Thursday where both sides are used heavy weapons against each other, as per ARY News.

The recent clashes came after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Information and Public Relations Advisor, Barrister Saif claimed that the warring tribes agreed on a 7-day ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Kurram District, after days of violence.

Speaking to ARY News, he said that the official Jirga returned to Peshawar following the conclusion of a two-day visit to Kurram.

Earlier on Wednesday, three more people were killed in the Kurram district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, taking the death toll from the week-long sporadic violence to 76, Dawn reported.

The latest fatalities occurred in retaliation attacks that followed a deadly ambush on Thursday, in which around 40 passengers travelling in a convoy were killed in the Mandori Charkhel area of Lower Kurram district.

Just two days after the ambush, another 21 people were killed in arson and gunfights in Bagan village, also in Lower Kurram.

Despite a ceasefire brokered by authorities on Sunday, sporadic fighting has persisted. Officials reported that clashes resumed on Tuesday in areas like Ghozaghari, Matasanagar, and Kunj Alizai, resulting in three more deaths and six injuries.

Dawn reported, citing officials, that three gunship helicopters were targeted by the miscreants entrenched in Chardeval and Jalmay villages in the Alizai area of Lower Kurram. But, no casualties have been reported so far.

The local authorities are trying to mediate the escalating conflict. Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud revealed that a grand jirga, comprising elders from Hangu, Orakzai, and Kohat districts, will be dispatched to the violence-hit district to help end the hostilities. The jirga will be led by the Kohat division commissioner. (ANI)