'Conspirators behind Delhi car blast will not be spared': PM Modi in Bhutan

Thimphu, Nov 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured action against the conspirators behind the deadly car blast in Delhi. He stated that Indian agencies will get to the bottom of the conspiracy and assured that those behind the blast "will not be spared".

In his remarks at Changlimethang Ground in Thimphu, PM Modi said that India and Bhutan have shared a deep spiritual and cultural bond for centuries.

He said, "Today is a very important day for Bhutan, for the Bhutanese royal family, and for all who believe in world peace. India and Bhutan have shared a deep spiritual and cultural bond for centuries. And therefore, it was India's and my commitment to participate in this important occasion."

"Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. Today, the entire nation stands with them. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night...Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," he added.

PM Modi's remarks came after a blast occurred in New Delhi on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. High alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Thimphu for a two-day visit, where he was warmly received by his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay.

The visit aims to deepen India-Bhutan partnership and reinforce India's commitment to its Neighbourhood First Policy.

"Landed in Bhutan. Grateful to Prime Minister Tobgay for the warm and gracious welcome at the airport. This visit reflects the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation shared between our two nations. India and Bhutan enjoy a time-tested partnership anchored in trust, goodwill and mutual respect. I look forward to further strengthening our close ties during this visit," PM Modi posted on X.

Extending a warm welcome to PM Modi, Tshering Tobgay took to his social media platform, stating, "I join the entire nation in welcoming my elder brother Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhutan."

Earlier, in his departure statement, PM Modi said, "I will be visiting the Kingdom of Bhutan from 11-12 November 2025. It would be my honour to join the people of Bhutan as they mark the 70th birth anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth King."

PM Modi's visit coincides with the exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India. He will also offer prayers to the Holy Relics at Tashichhodzong in Thimphu and participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Referring to this, he said, "The exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India during the organisation of the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Bhutan reflects our two countries' deep-rooted civilisational and spiritual ties."

The visit, according to the Prime Minister, will also mark another "major milestone in our successful energy partnership with the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project".

